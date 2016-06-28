BRIEF-Betsson posts preliminary Q2 results amid Sportsbook sales drop

June 28 (Reuters) -

* Betsson ab says group revenues in q2 2016 are estimated to be between sek 920 million and sek 945 million, and operating profit (ebit) is estimated to be between sek 140 million and sek 175 million

* Betsson ab says lower sportsbook revenues and unfavourable exchange rate fluctuations have had a negative impact on group revenues and earnings for q2

* Betsson ab says sportsbook revenues are estimated to be between sek 205 million and sek 230 million, compared to sek 206.4 million in q2 2015

* Betsson ab says lower than expected revenue is an effect of lower turnover in multiple markets, as well as losses in a strategic market

* In addition, Betsson has closed a number of European markets during the past twelve months, as a consequence of a more conservative stance on what markets to accept players from

* Betsson ab says exchange rate fluctuations are estimated to have a negative impact on revenues of approximately sek 30 million

* Says April and May were challenging months for us in terms of sportsbook margin, but June looks better and activity is in line with expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)