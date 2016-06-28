FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Carpetright FY underlying PBT up 33.1 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 28, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Carpetright FY underlying PBT up 33.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Carpetright Plc :

* Full year underlying profit before tax up 33.1 pct to £17.3 mln (2015: £13.0 mln) in-line with market expectations.

* UK like-for-like sales increased by 2.8 pct.

* Like-for-like sales growth of 9.1 pct being achieved.

* In UK, while may was a difficult month with like-for-like sales down 7.6 pct, June has been significantly better, being up 6.3 pct.

* Outlook has been further complicated by outcome of last week’s referendum; cautious about impact associated uncertainty will have on consumer confidence.

* New identity will be rolled out progressively across UK estate from July 1 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
