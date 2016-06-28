BRIEF-Mithra pharmaceuticals signs license and supply agreement with Gedeon Richter

June 28 (Reuters) - Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA :

* Signs a license and supply agreement with Gedeon Richter for its product tibelia in 6 European territories

* Mithra grants Gedeon a non-exclusive license for the commercialization of Tibelia in Italy, Switzerland, Spain, Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg

* Says these markets represent more than 45 million tablets, accounting for a total market of about 18.5 million euros ($20.5 million) Source text: bit.ly/292qJZN Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9047 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)