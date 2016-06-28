FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mithra pharmaceuticals signs license and supply agreement with Gedeon Richter
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 28, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mithra pharmaceuticals signs license and supply agreement with Gedeon Richter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA :

* Signs a license and supply agreement with Gedeon Richter for its product tibelia in 6 European territories

* Mithra grants Gedeon a non-exclusive license for the commercialization of Tibelia in Italy, Switzerland, Spain, Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg

* Says these markets represent more than 45 million tablets, accounting for a total market of about 18.5 million euros ($20.5 million) Source text: bit.ly/292qJZN Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9047 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.