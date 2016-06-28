FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bank Zenit announces changes in shareholders structure
#Financials
June 28, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bank Zenit announces changes in shareholders structure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Bank Zenit :

* Says Jackfield Trading Limited decreased its stake in company to 3.81 percent from 6.45 percent

* Says Laverson Consultants decreased its stake in company to 3.81 percent from 6.45 percent; Rosemead Enterprises to 4.48 percent from 7.59 percent

* Says Silener Management decreased its stake in company to 8.52 percent from 14.42 percent

* Says Tatneft Oil AG, unit of Tatneft, decreased its stake in company to 14.51 percent from 24.56 percent

* Syas Danikom acquired 5.31 percent stake in company

* Says Tatneft acquired direct 34.28 percent stake in company under its additional share issue Source text - bit.ly/292rjXD , bit.ly/297ezQF , bit.ly/293RUCE , bit.ly/294vmDD , bit.ly/29jiR3s , bit.ly/293SC2J , bit.ly/290e86U

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
