BRIEF-Legal & General says balance sheet resilient in face of Brexit volatility

June 28 (Reuters) - Legal & General Group Plc

* Our solvency II surplus is c.£4.9bn, we expect our net cash for half year 2016 to be up 15% and we run an ‘a minus’ rated credit portfolio of £44.8bn.

* We expect our net cash for half year 2016 to be up 15% and we run an ‘a minus’ rated credit portfolio of £44.8bn

* Year-End 2015 solvency ii balance sheet (pra basis) had a coverage ratio of 169% with eligible own funds of £13.5bn and a solvency capital requirement of £8.0bn resulting in a surplus of £5.5bn.

* Overall, our solvency II balance sheet has demonstrated its resilience to market volatility, including that caused to date by eu referendum outcome.

* We currently hold c.£3.3bn of cash and cash equivalents within our eligible own funds excluding cash held within our with-profits funds

* Has not taken any action as a result of downgrade of uk sovereign debt by moody‘s, standard & poor’s and fitch as already treated uk sovereign debt as AA rated in our internal model.

* In first half of 2016, we expect group’s operational cash generation to be up c.5% to c.£655m and net cash generation to be up c.15% to c.£720m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)