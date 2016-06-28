BRIEF-Capita says selected by Tesco mobile for 140 mln stg partnership

June 28 (Reuters) - Capita Plc :

* Selected by Tesco mobile to form partnership

* Deal is worth approximately 140 mln stg for an initial five year term and is due to commence on Aug. 1 2016

* Capita has secured major new and extended contracts worth over 800 mln stg in first six months of 2016

* Following due consultation, approximately 550 permanent employees will transfer to Capita under TUPE regulations

* Further 240 temporary staff will continue to work on Tesco mobile account under Capita's management