BRIEF-Fitch: EU-related supranational ratings unaffected by Brexit vote
#Market News
June 28, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fitch: EU-related supranational ratings unaffected by Brexit vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Fitch on EU:

* Related supranational ratings unaffected by Brexit vote

* Does not expect a unilateral and sudden withdrawal of UK’s capital from EIB

* Exit vote in UK referendum does not have immediate implications for ratings of EU and Euratom

* UK vote to withdraw from EU, subsequent downgrade of UK sovereign rating unlikely to immediately impact ‘AAA’ ratings of EU-related supranationals

* UK’s vote could have longer-term negative implications for EU’s creditworthiness if it results in a weakening of support for EU

Source text for Eikon: ))

