BRIEF-Fitch says Brexit to pressure EU economies, increase political risk
June 28, 2016 / 10:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fitch says Brexit to pressure EU economies, increase political risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Brexit to pressure EU economies, increase political risk

* Brexit will create a precedent for a country leaving EU and we believe it increases political risk in several ways

* Main driver of economic pressure will be lower exports to UK, but scale of impact will depend on terms of any eventual trade deal

* Most exposed countries are Ireland, Malta, Belgium, Netherlands, Cyprus and Luxembourg

* Other impacts will include loss of some or all of UK’s contribution to EU budget

* If Brexit results in scotland leaving UK, it could also intensify secession pressures in other parts of EU, such as Catalonia in Spain

* If UK were to thrive outside EU, it might also encourage other countries to follow suit.

Source text for Eikon: )))

