FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Air Canada, Bombardier finalize C Series order for up to 75 aircrafts
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Air Canada, Bombardier finalize C Series order for up to 75 aircrafts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc

* Air Canada and Bombardier finalize landmark C Series order for up to 75 aircraft

* Deliveries are scheduled to begin in late 2019 and extend to 2022

* Says amount would increase to $6.3 billion should Air Canada exercise all 30 option aircraft

* Bombardier says purchase agreement includes a firm order for 45 CS300 aircraft and options for an additional 30 CS300 aircraft

* Says at list price, firm order for 45 cs300 aircraft is valued at about $3.8 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.