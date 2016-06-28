FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Concordia Healthcare changes name to Concordia International Corp
June 28, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Concordia Healthcare changes name to Concordia International Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Concordia Healthcare Corp

* Concordia Healthcare Corp. Announces name change to Concordia International Corp. And comments on Brexit’s impact on the company’s business

* Depreciation of pound sterling relative to U.S. dollar does not impact company’s ability to service its debt

* Depreciation of pound sterling relative to U.S. dollar does not impact company’s ability to meet its earn-out obligations in 2016

* Beyond 2016, company will monitor its hedging needs

* Concordia healthcare corp says “operationally, our concordia international segment is continuing to perform as expected” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
