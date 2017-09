June 28 (Reuters) - Grobina AS :

* Public bearer share issue current nominal value of 1.00 latvian lati denominated to 1.40 euros ($1.55)

* Current share capital of 500,000 euros, which consists of 500,000 shares after denomination expressed in 700,000 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9032 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)