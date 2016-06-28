FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Russia's VTB 5-month net result turns to profit of RUB 1.8 billion
#Financials
June 28, 2016 / 8:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Russia's VTB 5-month net result turns to profit of RUB 1.8 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s VTB :

* 5-month net profit 1.8 billion roubles ($27.79 million)versus net loss of rub 19.1 billion year ago

* 5-month net interest income 167.5 billion roubles, up 95.9 pct year-on-year

* 5-month total provision charges 76.2 billion roubles, up 6.7 pct versus year ago

* The group’s total assets amounted to 12,417.3 billion roubles at May 31, up 1.0 pct in May and down 9.0 pct year-to-date

* The NPL ratio was 7.2 pct of total gross loans at May 31, up 10 bps month-on-month and 90 bps year-to-date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.7600 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
