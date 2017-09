June 28 (Reuters) - Kapsch Trafficcom AG :

* Kapsch TrafficCom North America, a subsidiary of Kapsch TrafficCom AG, secures contract for next generation integrated transportation management system in Massachusetts, USA

* Has secured a four year, 10.4 million euro ($11.50 million) contract Source text - bit.ly/29aX27i Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9040 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)