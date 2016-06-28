BRIEF-BIOX, World Energy report JV to buy 90 mln USG biodiesel plant in Houston

June 28 (Reuters) - BIOX Corp

* BIOX and World Energy announce joint venture to acquire and operate 90 million USG biodiesel facility in Houston

* Each company has committed US$10 million to World Energy BIOX Biofuels joint venture

* BIOX has secured a funding commitment from a group of its existing shareholders

* BIOX Corp Says plant commissioning and start up will ramp up over Q3 of year

* BIOX Corp says plant acquisition is scheduled to close by end of June