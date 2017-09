June 28 (Reuters) - Rudolph Technologies Inc

* Rudolph receives multi-system order for over $11 million from a leading OSAT for fan-out wafer level packing inspection

* Systems will begin shipping in Q2 2016, with majority of order shipping second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)