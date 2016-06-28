BRIEF-National Storage Affiliates Trust Tto acquire 29 self storage properties

June 28 (Reuters) - National Storage Affiliates Trust

* National Storage Affiliates Trust announces planned acquisition of 29 self storage properties totaling approximately $190 million

* Aggregate consideration of approximately $190 million

* Acquisitions are expected to be funded by combination of $187 million of cash, $3 million of operating partnership equity

* Expects 28 properties will be acquired by NSA in off-market third-party transactions

* Expects one property will be acquired by NSA from a participating regional operator ("PRO")