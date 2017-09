June 28 (Reuters) - Gurktaler AG :

* FY operating profit (EBIT) is -0.3 million euros after -0.2 million euros year ago

* FY consolidated net result amounts in total 1.2 million euros ($1.33 million) after -0.9 million euros in the previous year

* Will propose dividend of 0.08 euro per eligible share