BRIEF-Neuroderm's drug nd0612h achieves comparable pharmacokinetics to Duodopa in study

June 28 (Reuters) - Neuroderm Announces Nd0612h Achieves Comparable Pharmacokinetics To Duodopa In Head

* To-Head pilot pk comparison trial

* Says plans to pursue regulatory development of nd0612h in european union (eu) based on pk similarity

* Says ld plasma concentrations of nd0612h in this study are in line with ld levels obtained in previous nd0612h pk studies

* Treatment with nd0612 did not raise safety and tolerability concerns

* Nd0612h study is expected to enroll a total of 36 patients with advanced parkinson's disease, completion is anticipated in second half of 2016