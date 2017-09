June 28 (Reuters) - Hanseyachts AG :

* FY EBITDA is expected to show a positive result of approximately + 5 million euros ($5.54 million)(previous year + 0.5 million euros)

* Sees for FY 2015/2016 almost double-digit growth in sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9020 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)