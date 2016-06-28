FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Indra develops highway toll system in Mexico for 38 mln euros
#IT Services & Consulting
June 28, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Indra develops highway toll system in Mexico for 38 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Indra Sistemas SA :

* Says it has developed highway toll system in Mexico for 38 million euros ($42.1 million)

* Says it has put into operation a highway toll system for the entire network of public highways in Mexico, managed by Caminos y Puentes Federales, totalling about 4,000 kilometers and accounting for about 45 percent of highways in the country

* Says it is responsible for maintaining the systems for four years Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9020 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
