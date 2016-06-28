FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Marinus reports results from Phase 2 exploratory clinical study of ganaxolone
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2016 / 12:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Marinus reports results from Phase 2 exploratory clinical study of ganaxolone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Results from Phase 2 exploratory clinical study support continued development of ganaxolone in fragile x syndrome

* Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc says primary endpoint of study was not met

* Results support anxiolytic effect of ganaxolone, provide strong rationale for marinus to advance clinical development of ganaxolone in anxious fxs patients

* Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc says ganaxolone was generally safe and well tolerated with no serious adverse events (aes) reported

* Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc says five patients discontinued study due to adverse events, four during treatment with ganaxolone and one during placebo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.