BRIEF-Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp II says agreement with Trilantic North America to buy stock
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
June 28, 2016 / 12:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp II says agreement with Trilantic North America to buy stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp II

* Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II announces agreement in principle with trilantic north america to purchase up to $200 million of common stock and postponement of special meeting of stockholders

* Will postpone its special meeting of stockholders to approve business combination from June 29, 2016 to July 21, 2016

* Net proceeds from trilantic north america’s purchase from hcac are anticipated to be used to fund any stockholder redemptions

* Net proceeds to also finance a portion of cash merger consideration to be paid to usi’s stockholders in business combination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
