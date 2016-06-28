FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Calumet sells Dakota Prairie Refining joint venture interest
June 28, 2016

BRIEF-Calumet sells Dakota Prairie Refining joint venture interest

June 28 (Reuters) - Calumet Specialty Products Partners Lp

* Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. sells Dakota Prairie Refining joint venture interest to a subsidiary of MDU Resources Group Inc

* Under terms of definitive agreement with WBI, Calumet will receive consideration of $28.5 million

* For full-year 2016, anticipate sale of jv interest in DPR will positively impact consolidated adjusted EBITDA

* Sale of its 50 pct equity interest in Dakota Prairie Refining, LLC (“DPR”) to joint venture partner WBI Energy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

