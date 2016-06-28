FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Celyad says study has not succeeded - conference call
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Celyad says study has not succeeded - conference call

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Celyad SA :

* Says study has not succeeded - conf call

* Says with p-value witnessed optimistic that a partner will take this further in the U.S. - conf call

* Says some of the elements reached a statistical significance while others have not - conf call

* Says there are companies that have expressed interested to partner with us after the data has been released - conf call

* Says there is no certainty to get EMA authorization - conf call

* Says they will not progress in a second trial without a partner - conf call

* Says will look for partners in Europe as well - conf call

* Says not sure when partnership will materialize; can be before during or after discussions with EMA - conf call

* Says plans to partner to commercialize the product if EMA approval - conf call

* Says if no partner by the time of EMA approval will look into potentially spinning off product to commercialize product in seperate entity - conf call

* Says expects EMA guidance in the next 3-4 months - conf call Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.