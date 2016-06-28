FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mckesson and Change Healthcare to form new healthcare IT co
#Funds News
June 28, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mckesson and Change Healthcare to form new healthcare IT co

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - McKesson Corp

* McKesson and Change Healthcare to form new healthcare information technology company

* Says new entity to combine majority of McKesson Technology Solutions and Change Healthcare into separate company

* McKesson and Change Healthcare will own approximately 70% and 30%, respectively, of new company

* Announced today that it will explore strategic alternatives for its EIS division

* New company will be jointly governed by McKesson, Change Healthcare and is expected to generate in excess of $150 million in annual synergies by second year

* New company has received commitments for $6.1 billion of funded debt related to this transaction

* McKesson and Change Healthcare will receive cash proceeds of approximately $1.25 billion and $1.75 billion following close of transaction

* Expected to generate in excess of $150 million in annual synergies by second year following close of transaction

* Says Relayhealth Pharmacy and its Enterprise Information Solutions (EIS) division, which will be retained by mckesson

* Says change healthcare will contribute all of its businesses to new company

* John H. Hammergren will serve as chairman, Neil De Crescenzo will serve as chief executive officer

* Agreement provides that mckesson and change healthcare will take steps to launch an ipo in months following close of transaction

* McKesson will own approximately 70% of new company, with remaining equity stake held by change healthcare stockholders

* Agreement provides that co, change healthcare will take steps to launch an IPO in months following close of transaction

* Thereafter, McKesson expects to exit its investment in new company in a “tax-efficient manner” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
