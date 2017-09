June 28 (Reuters) - African Bank Ltd

* Total comprehensive loss for 6 mths to march 31 2.78 billion rand versus 5.89 billion rand year ago

* Income from operations for 6 mths to march 31 6.22 billion rand versus 7.73 billion rand

* Credit impairment charge for 6 mths to march 31 of 5.42 billion rand versus 8.54 billion rand year ago Source text for Eikon: