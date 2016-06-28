FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fitch says Brexit will be costly, disruptive for U.S. global banks
June 28, 2016 / 3:26 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fitch says Brexit will be costly, disruptive for U.S. global banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Fitch on Brexit impact on U.S. global banks:

* Brexit will be costly, disruptive for U.S. global banks

* Impact of Brexit on U.S. global banks is likely to be moderate as we believe they will be able to operate through other EU legal entities

* Associated restructuring costs will hit earnings and may offset any margin growth from potential U.S. interest rate rises

* We expect increased foreign exchange and bond market volatility, which should boost trading revenue Source text for Eikon:

