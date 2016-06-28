BRIEF-Fitch says Brexit will be costly, disruptive for U.S. global banks

June 28 (Reuters) - Fitch on Brexit impact on U.S. global banks:

* Brexit will be costly, disruptive for U.S. global banks

* Impact of Brexit on U.S. global banks is likely to be moderate as we believe they will be able to operate through other EU legal entities

* Associated restructuring costs will hit earnings and may offset any margin growth from potential U.S. interest rate rises

* We expect increased foreign exchange and bond market volatility, which should boost trading revenue Source text for Eikon: