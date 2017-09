June 28 (Reuters) - NoemaLife SpA :

* Dedalus SpA says that conditions are met for its launch of a mandatory tender offer on Noemalife shares

* Dedalus to pay 7.4 euros ($8.18) per each NoemaLife share tendered Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9049 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)