FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kroger expects 2016 company-sponsored pension plans expense to be about $80 mln
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2016 / 7:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kroger expects 2016 company-sponsored pension plans expense to be about $80 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - The Kroger Co

* Expects 2016 company-sponsored pension plans expense to be about $80 million - sec filing

* For 2016, expects to contribute $260 million to multi-employer pension funds

* Continues to evaluate and address potential exposure to under-funded multi-employer pension plans

* In 2016, will negotiate agreements with ufcw for store associates in little rock, nashville, southern california and fry’s in arizona

* For 2016, expects annualized lifo charge of about $50 million, primarily related to pharmacy inventory Source text : 1.usa.gov/292rK1B Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.