BRIEF-Kroger expects 2016 company-sponsored pension plans expense to be about $80 mln

June 28 (Reuters) - The Kroger Co

* Expects 2016 company-sponsored pension plans expense to be about $80 million - sec filing

* For 2016, expects to contribute $260 million to multi-employer pension funds

* Continues to evaluate and address potential exposure to under-funded multi-employer pension plans

* In 2016, will negotiate agreements with ufcw for store associates in little rock, nashville, southern california and fry’s in arizona

* For 2016, expects annualized lifo charge of about $50 million, primarily related to pharmacy inventory