BRIEF-Hemostemix says Criterium notified it has terminated master services agreement

June 28 (Reuters) - Hemostemix Inc :

* Criterium notified co it has terminated master services agreement dated June 7, 2014 relating to clinical research services

* Hemostemix is placing a temporary hold on enrollment for its phase 2 clinical trials in canada and south africa

* Criterium will no longer be providing any services for hemostemix phase 2 clinical trials

* Currently evaluating its options as to how it will continue with clinical trials and to ensure patient follow up

* Hemostemix has made decision to temporarily cease enrolling any new patients into trial

* With respect to previously announced private placement financing, Hemostemix announces financing is proceeding

* Structure of offering may be amended to include a combination of equity and debt