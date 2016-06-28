FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Freddie Mac issues monthly volume summary for May
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Freddie Mac issues monthly volume summary for May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp

* Total mortgage portfolio increased at an annualized rate of 2.5% in may

* Total number of single-family loan modifications were 3,286 in May 2016 and 17,883 for the five months ended May 31, 2016

* Aggregate unpaid principal balance (UPB) of mortgage -related investments portfolio decreased by approximately $7.5 billion in may

* Freddie Mac mortgage-related securities and other mortgage-related guarantees increased at an annualized rate of 5.7% in May

* Single-family serious delinquency rate down from 1.15% in april to 1.11% in May; multifamily delinquency rate down from 0.04% in April to 0.02% in May

* Single-family refinance-loan purchase, guarantee volume of $16.8 billion in may representing 53% of total single-family mortgage portfolio purchases

* Relief refinance mortgages comprised approximately 7% of total single-family refinance volume during May Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.