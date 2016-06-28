FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Gymboree to sell Play & Music business to ZEAVION
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gymboree to sell Play & Music business to ZEAVION

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Gymboree Corp :

* Gymboree agrees to sell Play & Music business to ZEAVION

* Gymboree will receive $127.5 million in cash proceeds from ZEAVION, approximately $80 million net of estimated taxes

* Gymboree Corp says ZEAVION will own entire global Play & Music business, including its central operations and centers in North America

* Gymboree Corp says ZEAVION has also agreed to acquire intellectual property of Play & Music’s curriculum and certain related trademarks

* If closing does not occur by mid-July, Gymboree has right to terminate definitive agreements and retain a $20 million nonrefundable deposit

* Gymboree Corporation’s global apparel business and related retail brands are not part of transaction

* Gymboree Corporation’s global apparel business and related retail brands are not part of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.