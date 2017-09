June 28 (Reuters) - Rodinia Lithium Inc

* Rodinia announces investment in Kombat Copper and provides update on change of business

* Has entered into agreement with Kombat Copper to subscribe for on non-brokered private placement basis, 3.25 million subscription receipts

* 3.25 million subscription receipts subscribed at price of $0.08 per subscription receipt for gross investment of $260,000