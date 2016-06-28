BRIEF-Coca-Cola says lower-volume brands and packages could be temporarily unavailable in Vermont

June 28 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co

* In accordance with law, products containing GMO ingredients will have required language printed on label or on stickers

* To avoid multiple labeling changes, some lower-volume brands and packages within broad portfolio could be temporarily unavailable in vermont

* Many of the beverages like Coca-Cola, Diet Coke and Coke Zero will continue to be widely available

* Making a “good faith effort” to ensure all beverages in marketplace are compliant with the new vermont GMO labeling law Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)