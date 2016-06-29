BRIEF-Moody's- Macao's AA3 rating reflects slowing growth path, strong fiscal buffers

June 28 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's: Macao's AA3 rating reflects its slowing growth path and strong fiscal buffers

* Macao's credit profile remains very strong in comparison with the majority of Moody's

* Moody's: Macao's fiscal balance should remain in surplus at least until 2017

* Rated sovereigns

* Negative outlook on rating reflects uncertainties around future growth, related policy responses

* Macao's fiscal balance should remain in surplus at least until 2017

* Moody's: Macao's economic output will likely contract in 2016 and 2017

* Macao's rating also reflects credit challenges stemming from a sharp slowdown in economic growth and a narrowly diversified economy Source text: (bit.ly/291znbl) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)