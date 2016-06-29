FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Seadrill Partners: West Capricorn rig to remain on standby rate
June 29, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Seadrill Partners: West Capricorn rig to remain on standby rate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Seadrill Partners Llc

* Has reached an agreement with current operator for West Capricorn to remain on an extended standby rate of $316,000 per day with expected recommencement of work in late 2017 at full operating rate of $526,000 per day

* The unit had been down-manned in May and will be warm stacked during the extended standby period. As part of this agreement the operator must indicate its intention to recommence work by April 2017 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

