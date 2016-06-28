BRIEF-Mediclinic says completes refinancing of bridge facility

June 28 (Reuters) - Mediclinic International Plc

* Completion of refinancing of bridge facility associated with co’s combination with al noor hospitals group plc

* New south african senior bank loan totalling zar1.2 billion

* New south african unsecured preference share funding totalling zar1.5 billion

* New united arab emirates bank loans of $54.5 million and $100.0 million

* Remainder of £266 million drawn down from bridge facility satisfied by a $64.5 million payment from existing cash