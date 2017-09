June 28 (Reuters) - Mercado Alternativo Bursatil (MAB):

* Asturias Retail and Leisure Socimi to list on Spain’s alternative market MAB on July 1

* Asturias Retail and Leisure Socimi listing reference price set to 19.15 euro per share and total value set to 95.8 million euros ($105.9 million)

