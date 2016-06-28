BRIEF-Montea announces new contracts

June 28 (Reuters) - Montea Cva

* Announces custom development of a ca. 12,400 m² logistics building for Edialux (Pelsis Group) in Bornem (Belgium)

* The investment will amount to ca. 11 million euros and represent a yield of 6.65 pct

* Development of new state-of-the-art air cargo building (ca. 5,000 m²) for Saco Groupair at Brucargo, investment value 3.6 million euros

* Delivery of 21,000 m² for DSV Solutions in Ghent, investment value about 21 million euros Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/291DotU Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)