BRIEF-Mercialys sells 70 pct of asset in Rennes and Anglet site
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
June 28, 2016 / 4:02 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mercialys sells 70 pct of asset in Rennes and Anglet site

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Mercialys SA :

* 70 pct of a redeveloped asset in Rennes and the Anglet site sold to an OPPCI investment fund subsidiary of Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust

* Transaction is based on a 100 pct valuation of these assets for 61.8 million euros ($68.26 million) (including transfer taxes), delivering an exit rate of 5.0 pct

* 3.1 million euros of full-year rent generated by these assets

* Overall IRR on this operation represents 9.0 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9053 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

