BRIEF-Mercialys sells 70 pct of asset in Rennes and Anglet site

June 28 (Reuters) - Mercialys SA :

* 70 pct of a redeveloped asset in Rennes and the Anglet site sold to an OPPCI investment fund subsidiary of Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust

* Transaction is based on a 100 pct valuation of these assets for 61.8 million euros ($68.26 million) (including transfer taxes), delivering an exit rate of 5.0 pct

* 3.1 million euros of full-year rent generated by these assets

* Overall IRR on this operation represents 9.0 pct