BRIEF-Fitch says Brexit could slow improvement at Irish banks
June 28, 2016 / 4:16 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fitch says Brexit could slow improvement at Irish banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings

* Fitch: Brexit could slow improvement at Irish banks

* Ireland’s economy is highly exposed to “Brexit” and weakening of operating environment could slow improvements in asset quality and capitalisation among banks

* Expectation of continued improvements is main driver for positive outlooks on ratings of allied Irish banks and bank of Ireland

* Fitch says “expect UK’s vote to leave EU to be negative for Irish economy” Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

