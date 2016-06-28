BRIEF-Fitch says Brexit could slow improvement at Irish banks

June 28 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings

* Fitch: Brexit could slow improvement at Irish banks

* Ireland’s economy is highly exposed to “Brexit” and weakening of operating environment could slow improvements in asset quality and capitalisation among banks

* Expectation of continued improvements is main driver for positive outlooks on ratings of allied Irish banks and bank of Ireland

* Fitch says "expect UK's vote to leave EU to be negative for Irish economy"