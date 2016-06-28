FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FCC approves board reorganization, raises number of directors to 15
June 28, 2016 / 4:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-FCC approves board reorganization, raises number of directors to 15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA :

* Approves board reorganization, Grupo Carso has eight out of 15 seats on the board (including two executive directors), Esther Koplowitz has four, the three remaining directors are independent

* Reorganization involves the appointment of Carlos M. Jarque and Miguel Angel Martinez Parra as executive directors and of Antonio Gomez and Alfonso Salem Slim as nominee directors

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

