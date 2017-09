June 28 (Reuters) - Endo International Plc :

* Endo announces issuance of Vasostrict patent

* Patent no. 9,375,478 has been submitted to FDA’s Approved Drug Products; to have submission date of June 28

* New patent by PTO relating to Vasostrict has an expiration date of January 30 , 2035