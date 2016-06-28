BRIEF-Enterprise Products says investigating cause of fire at natural gas processing facility in Mississippi

June 28 (Reuters) - Enterprise Products Partners Lp :

* Investigating cause of a fire that occurred yesterday at its natural gas processing facility in Pascagoula, Mississippi

* There were no injuries nor impacts to surrounding community and fire was restricted to inside facility

* Situation is under control and plant has been shut down

* Enterprise personnel have been working closely with local emergency responders and co has notified all appropriate regulatory authorities