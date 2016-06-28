FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hebei Zhongheng Tianda Platinum Co to purchase Crocodile River Mine
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2016 / 5:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hebei Zhongheng Tianda Platinum Co to purchase Crocodile River Mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Eastern Platinum Ltd :

* Hebei Zhongheng Tianda Platinum Co. Limited to purchase the Crocodile River Mine

* Deal for for total consideration of US$50 million payable in cash

* Consideration received to be net of transaction costs

* Eastern Platinum says Hebei Zhongheng Tianda Platinum will acquire Co’s South African unit, Barplats Mines Limited, which holds Crocodile River Mine

* In case of certain events where HZT fails to meet its obligations it will pay break fees of up to us$10 million

* Upon closing,Hebei Zhongheng Tianda Platinum to have operating responsibility for Crocodile River Mine,ownership of Barplats Mines Ltd

* Eastplats will continue to maintain ownership of its Eastern Limb Projects

* In case of certain events where Eastplat fails to meet its obligations it will pay break fees of up to US$5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.