June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA):

* FDA continues to find that the benefits of flumist quadrivalent outweigh any potential risks

* Agency has determined that specific regulatory action is not warranted at this time

* Continues to work with medimmune to determine cause of lower than expected effectiveness of flumist quadrivalent observed in recent years Source text (1.usa.gov/290OayA)