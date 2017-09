June 28 (Reuters) - Innvest Real Estate Investment Trust :

* InnVest Real Estate Investment Trust announces unitholder approval of plan of arrangement and update on debentureholder meetings

* Will apply for a final order of Alberta Superior Court Of Justice for approval of arrangement on June 29, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)