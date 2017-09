June 28 (Reuters) - Columbia Pipeline

* CEO Skaggs, President Kettering, CFO Smith notified by Transcanada, will cease serving as directors upon effective time of merger

* Skaggs, Kettering, Smith will cease their employment with co effective as of first business day after effective time of merger Source - 1.usa.gov/28YouSH (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)