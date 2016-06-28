FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook on 12 UK banks and building societies following UK vote to leave EU
#Intel
June 28, 2016 / 7:51 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook on 12 UK banks and building societies following UK vote to leave EU

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Moody’s :

* Moody’s changes outlook on 12 UK banks and building societies following UK vote to leave the EU; ratings of 16 UK banks, building societies affirmed

* Banks‘profitability will be pressured in aftermath of EU referendum from modest increase in wholesale funding costs

* Expects reduced credit demand to result in lower business volumes for UK banks

* Moody’s on Barclays: revised the outlook on the long-term debt and deposit ratings to negative from stable and affirmed all of the ratings

* Moody’s on TSB Bank - Changed outlook on issuer and deposit ratings to negative from stable and affirmed the BCA and all the ratings of TSB Bank Plc

* Rating reflect expectations that 23 June vote in favour of UK leaving EU will reduce profitability of the 12 UK banks and building societies

* Some banks with higher issuance requirements may see delay in executing funding plans,higher costs in redeeming,replacing existing liabilities

* Moody’s on Lloyds Bank-changed outlook on senior unsecured and deposit ratings to stable from positive;affirmed all ratings of and its related entities

* Moody‘s-HSBC Holdings Plc’s ratings outlook remains negative; affirmed Royal Bank Of Scotland Plc’s A3 long-term deposit,senior unsecured debt ratings

* Moody's on UK Banks - believes potential impact of referendum result on the institutions is outweighed by more firm-specific credit considerations Source text - bit.ly/2915lA7 (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)


