June 28 (Reuters) - YRC Worldwide Inc

* YRC Worldwide amends, extends and improves the terms of the company’s $450 million ABL facility

* YRC Worldwide says amendments include a 50 basis points reduction in interest spread from libor + 225 bps to libor + 175 bps